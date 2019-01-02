AUSTIN, Texas — A 21-year-old scooter rider who was reportedly struck by a car near Interstate 35 in Downtown Austin has died, Austin police said.

Police said on Feb. 1 at around 1 a.m., the scooter driver was riding the wrong way on the service road of I-35 when a Jetta hit him head-on. The Austin Police Department previously said the Lyft driver was trying to get on the interstate.

A man who was driving right behind the vehicle who hit the scooter rider described what he saw that night.

"It was like an explosion. It sounded like a bomb going off, you know? Next thing we know, couple seconds we saw the body flying in the air and came right back down on the pavement," the witness told KVUE.

The scooter driver was taken to a hospital where he died in the afternoon of Feb. 2.

APD is investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding this case should call the police department at 512-974-5576.