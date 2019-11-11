Some school districts in the Texas Hill Country are delaying school Tuesday due to a winter storm that could bring frozen precipitation.

The possible frozen precipitation could happen between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Arctic cold front will drop temperatures 30 degrees in 12 hours

The following schools are planning to delay the start of school Tuesday>

-Harper ISD will have a two hour delay to school. Buses will run two hours later than normal. Pre K students will not report to school.

-Frederickburg ISD - School will start at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Arctic cold front will drop temperatures 30 degrees in 12 hours