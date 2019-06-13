SAN ANTONIO — Schlitterbahn is splashing into summer with two big milestones for the waterpark and resort.

New owners will be taking over as the locally-based business turns 40.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company is moving forward with a plan to buy parks in New Braunfels and Galveston and land in Kansas City for $267 million dollars.

In a prepared statement, the Henry family of New Braunfels wrote, “Rest assured, the future of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts is as bright as a July day in Texas. We will always be your, 'hottest, coolest time in Texas!'”

Visiting the park Thursday with a large number of family members, Damion Madison said Schlitterbahn has been a mainstay for his relatives for years.

"I've been coming to Schlitterbahn for over 20 years. I still get the same feeling when I pull up in the parking lot every time," Madison said.

Madison said one of his greatest joys is bringing new people to experience the park, like young Chosen, who came to celebrate his sixth birthday with the family.

Brittany Martin came with a church choir group from Rowlett, and expressed optimism about the future of the park, based on its current success.



“We're from DFW so we have places like Hurricane Harbor to go to, but it's not an all-natural water park. This is so exciting because everything is green. It looks all natural and fun!” Martin said.



The Cedar Fair family already operates 13 successful sites across the country.

Company officials said it may take about 45 days for all the changes related to the sale to be approved, but they said guests will not notice a change in the services during the transition.



The Henry family provided the following statement about the deal.