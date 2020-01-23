SAN ANTONIO — Police in Schertz say a woman's son was stabbed at a playground Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:50 p.m., Schertz Police Department responded to a report of a fight between juveniles at the Schertz Playscape at 629 Westchester Road.

Police got another call from a parent who said her son was stabbed at the playscape.

The woman's son was taken to the hospital and should be ok. The suspect was identified and is facing charges.

Police say this was an isolated event and there is no threat to schools or students.