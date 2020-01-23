SAN ANTONIO — A new taco concept, SayTown Tacos, is coming to the Pearl Brewery's Bottling Department.

The vision of the Bottling Department was to act as an incubator for new restaurant and food concepts.

SayTown Tacos will take the place previously occupied by the Good Kind. The spot will serve fresh, unique tacos with a San Antonio twist. It was developed by local hot sauce maker and Pearl Farmer's Market vendor Humble House foods.

Some of the tacos will reference some iconic San Antonio favorites .. of both places and people. The “Riverwalk-O-Taco” made with fresh flour tortillas, chicken, pickles, cheese, and crema. The “Fiesta Fuego” which consists of homemade corn tortillas, pork, vegetables, cheese, cilantro and lime. And the “Popfather,” will pay homage to Coach Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs and including a crispy tortilla, potatoes, vegetables, crema, and cheese; as well as other options.

SayTown Tacos is expected to open by the end of February.