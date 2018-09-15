SAN ANTONIO - During standard water quality sampling, the San Antonio Water System said a raw, untreated water sample from a well located near Bear Creek Street "indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria."

Despite this, SAWS said it is "not necessary to boil or treat drinking water or take any other action prior to water consumption."

SAWS also released the following statement:

"Under the Groundwater Rule established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, SAWS is required to provide public notice if a water well tests positive for E. coli or fecal bacteria."

This is reportedly a "residual of the former BexarMet system. The well is used infrequently."

SAWS said it will investigate the possible source of the bacteria, disinfect the well and conduct further testing to determine future actions. In September so far, SAWS has collected approximately 192 finished water samples from our water system, none of these samples indicated the presence of E. coli.

The well in question is located in far west San Antonio between West Military Drive and Loop 1604, south of Marbach and north of Highway 90 West.

“We are constantly testing San Antonio’s water to ensure it is high quality. Finding this result and responding to it is part of the process of ensuring safe drinking water,” said SAWS Vice President of Water Resources and Governmental Relations Donovan Burton.

