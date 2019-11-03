SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police believe the woman killed in a fatal hit and run overnight on the west side was being followed and arguing with the suspected driver.

According to SAPD, a woman was struck by a black Nissan Pathfinder while walking on Culebra Road around 1 am Monday. The vehicle reportedly drug the victim down two blocks to San Joaquin Avenue and Rivas Street before fleeing the scene.

A witness contacted police saying he saw a man in the black SUV following the woman who was on foot. It appeared the two were arguing, the witness told SAPD. The witness also reported the car driving recklessly and slamming into a pole.

Emergency crews arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.

The suspect is facing a murder charge. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.