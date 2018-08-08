SAN ANTONIO - Police said a woman who was intoxicated walked into oncoming traffic, and a car hit her in the 1100 block of Bandera Road after midnight Wednesday.

The woman is in her 30s, and the crash happened around 12:17 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 at the scene that she was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. She reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved also stopped to help, according to police, and is not expected to face charges.

