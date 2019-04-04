SAN ANTONIO — Police say two girls were shot and injured on the 2100 block of Hays Street around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. While they are still investigating, officers believe it may have been a case of "mistaken residence."

According to San Antonio Police, the incident may have been a drive-by shooting, but a family member says some witnesses told her the shooter may have been outside of the vehicle at the time. It is still early in the investigation, so some information is preliminary.

The girls' grandmother, Isabel Soto, says she's never had any issues at her home of 15 years, and police say they haven't had any problems at the address either. They believe whoever shot at this home may have had a connection to a prior shooting, but that they then targeted the wrong address, hitting the girls.

Soto says the girls had fallen asleep in the living room and, overnight, the family heard shots. Soto says the 11-year-old was hit first, and the 14-year-old went to help her before being struck herself. Soto said the girls were taken to the hospital for surgery, but are expected to be OK.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus spoke to the media at the scene Thursday morning, vowing to catch the people responsible.

"We are going to go after the people that we believe did this with everything that we have," McManus said.

No one has been arrested and police are still investigating.