SAN ANTONIO — Police say two girls were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting on the east side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Hays Street around 4:15 a.m.

Police say the two girls, ages 10 and 12, were both laying on couches in the front room of a house when they were shot. One of the girls was shot in the hand and the other girl was shot in the leg. There were a total of five people in the house at the time of the shooting, according to police.

They were taken to University Hospital. One of the girls is in stable condition and the other is in serious condition, according to officials. Police say they should recover.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus spoke to the media at the scene Thursday morning, vowing to catch the people responsible.

"We are going to go after the people that we believe did this with everything that we have," Chief McManus said.

He said the shooting may have been related to another shooting that occurred yesterday.

"It was a drive-by shooting, a shooting with no hits, at another location," Chief McManus said.

He also responded to questions about violence on the east side in general.

"The stigma of east-side violence has been around for years and years. What we have done in the Violence Crimes Task Force, and our partners, the DEA and FBI, has put a big dent in that," McManus said.

No one has been arrested and police are still investigating.