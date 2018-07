SAN ANTONIO - Police said 17-year-old Malik Beaulieu was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Chase Bank in the 13900 block of Nacogdoches Road.

The robbery happened on June 22.

A photo from the San Antonio Police Department showed that Beaulieu was arrested wearing a wig, and his mother was arrested and accused of "hindering apprehension."

Police said she was driving a rental car to Oklahoma with Beaulieu.

SAPD also said he was arrested Tuesday without incident.

© 2018 KENS