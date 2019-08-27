SAN ANTONIO — Almost three years after a 19-year-old man was murdered on the southeast side, a reward has been increased to find the suspect.

Crime Stoppers is now offering $15,000 for information leading to the identification of the suspect responsible for killing Jacob Perales.

He died just one day after celebrating his birthday with his family.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Piedmont Avenue on August 31, 2016, for a report of an injured person.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found Jacob’s family attempting to help him, but he was already deceased. An autopsy found Jacob suffered from a gunshot wound to his head.

Perales' family became concerned when he had gone for a walk and didn't return. They went looking for him and found him injured not far from his home and called 911.

Detectives interviewed several people but no further leads developed. According to a Crime Stoppers news release, "A small amount of apparent marijuana was found near Jacob's body."

Anonymous calls and tips shared with Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a cash reward.

You can share those tips at any time through the "P3 Tips" app (which can be downloaded in the App Store or through Google Play), by calling (210) 224-STOP or by going to sacrimestoppers.com.

RELATED: Police offer reward in unsolved murder of S.A. 19-year-old

RELATED: Man, 19, found shot in the head on south-side street