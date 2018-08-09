SAN ANTONIO - Police said a shooting on the far east side left one man dead early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Big Cassel's Smokehouse near Dietrich Road and the I-10 frontage road around 4 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 at the scene that two men were fighting when one shot the other. One man died at the scene. Police said the gunman is still at large.

However, not long after, SAPD said a man arrived at Northeast Baptist Hospital with gunshot wounds to his body. This victim reportedly told police he was shot at the same location.

These incidents could be connected, and investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

More information was not immediately available.

