A smart phone app is allowing police to create a safer community.
The Neighbors app by Ring was created to reduce crime in neighborhoods by connecting people, security cameras and law enforcement.
“The San Antonio Police Department is excited to partner with Neighbors by Ring. This collaboration provides our officers and detectives yet another resource in our efforts to improve the quality of life for the residents of San Antonio. By working together, we can create safer communities.” - Chief of Police William P. McManus
You can download this app for free on iOS or Android or text ‘sapd’ to 555888.
How it works:
Opt in to join your neighborhood
Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).
Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen.
View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.
Share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.
Work with your community to make neighborhoods safer.