A smart phone app is allowing police to create a safer community.

The Neighbors app by Ring was created to reduce crime in neighborhoods by connecting people, security cameras and law enforcement.

“The San Antonio Police Department is excited to partner with Neighbors by Ring. This collaboration provides our officers and detectives yet another resource in our efforts to improve the quality of life for the residents of San Antonio. By working together, we can create safer communities.” - Chief of Police William P. McManus

You can download this app for free on iOS or Android or text ‘sapd’ to 555888.

How it works: