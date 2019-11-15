SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio Police officers are in need as they fight two different battles.

Officer Adam Azua was almost killed after being shot in the line of duty two months ago; he is still on medical leave. Meanwhile, his friend, Officer James Quintanilla, has a 3-year-old son battling a life-changing medical condition.

"We thank the good Lord everyday that we come home safely," Quintanilla said. "It is a blessing."

The two fathers are connected by hardships.

"Within a few seconds he is already shooting at me," Azua said, describing when he was shot in the foot while trying to halt an attempted carjacking in September.

"Given how close we were, I am very thankful I am still here," he said.

That very same night, Quintanilla's 3-year-old son almost lost his life. Samuel had a seizure.

"EMS got here on time," he said. "I would say, a few more minutes, Samuel wouldn't be here today. He was, at that point, pale and purple."

At the age of 2, Samuel was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

"A lot of things a normal child can do, Samuel cannot do," Quintainilla said. "He can't swallow. He is legally blind. He has hearing aids. But the treatment regimen is from the time he wakes up to the time he goes to bed."

Samuel also needs a wheelchair ramp that insurance won't cover.

"It could be anywhere between $15,000 to $30,000 just for the ramp," Quintanilla said.

The family is having to lift Samuel into their van. Meanwhile, Azua is out of work due to his injury. He doesn't have supplemental insurance.

"We are just keeping a closer watch on our finances," he said.

However, no matter how hard life has proven to be, these two officers are finding courage together, and through support from their fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

"Just enjoy life," Quintanilla said. "And not take any minute for granted. You never know; it could be your last."

There is a fundraiser this Saturday for the officers. The Street Crimes Unit and nonprofit Saving a Hero's Place are teaming up to host a dodgeball tournament. It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian School, located at 17702 NW Military Highway.

Direct donations can be made here. In the comment section, just specify that the donation is for Azua and Quintanilla.