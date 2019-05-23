SAN ANTONIO — An SAPD officer shot a man in the leg after a fist fight between the two on Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 8:00 a.m. at Loop 410, near Marbach and Highway 90.

Police Chief William McManus said the officer was trying to de-escalate a situation and he got into a hand-to-hand fight with the suspect.

The officer reportedly tried to use pepper spray on the suspect, but it was not effective. Police say the suspect kept coming at the officer, and the officer shot the man in the back of the leg.

The officer has not been identified but officials say he has been on the force for 17 years. The officer has been placed on administrative duty.