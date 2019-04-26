SAN ANTONIO — An SAPD officer shot and wounded a woman on the west side early Friday morning.

Police say a man called them to report some comments the woman made that appeared to be suicidal.

The couple had reportedly been in an argument when she threatened to harm herself. Police say her exact words were that she would do something the man would "remember for the rest of his life."

When officers arrived at the address, the woman was not there. She drove up as officers were about to leave. Police tried to speak with her, but they say she reached for a gun. That is when an officer fired at her one time.

She was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The officer, a 10-year veteran of the force, will be on administrative duty while the case is investigated.