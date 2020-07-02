SAN ANTONIO — An SAPD officer was arrested Thursday on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The FBI and San Antonio Police Department jointly announced the arrest of Sebastian Torres, 25 on Friday. They say he is charged with distribution and possession of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

Officials said he was arrested Thursday morning and appeared before a judge for the first time Friday. SAPD reportedly began the investigation and later joined forces with San Antonio FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

If convicted, Torres faces up to 20 years in prison for each charges.

He was a two-year veteran of the force assigned to patrol, according to SAPD.

SAPD Chief William McManus released this statement Friday:

“The charges against Torres are deeply disturbing. When I was initially made aware of the allegations, he was immediately placed on administrative duty and a joint investigation with the FBI was launched. As a result of his arrest, Torres is now on administrative leave and the case remains under investigation. Because this is now a federal investigation, I cannot comment further except to say that we will continue to provide information and assistance to the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office.”