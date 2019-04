SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio police have reportedly found a missing teen reportedly suffering from a medical condition.

Police said 15-year-old Jose Bertin Bautista Jr. went missing Saturday from the 1600 block of Military Drive Saturday.

Police said Bautista, Jr. suffers from medical conditions that require a doctor's care.

Police said Bautista was found just before 9 p.m and was safe.