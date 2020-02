SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was asleep in his apartment on the northeast side when someone shot him through his window.

This happened at a complex on Roszell near Perrin Beitel just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

He was hit several times and was rushed to BAMC in critical condition.

Police are checking security cameras from neighbors to find any clues to help figure out who shot the man. No one has been arrested yet.