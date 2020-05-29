SAPD: Man shot in the leg after 4 men bust through his hotel door and robbed him

The four suspects have since been arrested and a large amount of narcotics were found in one of the suspects’ truck.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot in the leg overnight.

Officers were called out to a shooting at the Motel 6 in the 11200 block of North 281 around 3 a.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound in his leg.

An official with SAPD said that the man was staying at the Motel 6 when four men busted through the door and robbed him. An altercation reportedly took place between the men, which resulted in shots fired.

The suspects took off from the scene and were found at a nearby Valero. They have since been taken into custody.

San Antonio Police also noted the large amount of narcotics in one of the suspects’ truck.