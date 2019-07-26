SAN ANTONIO — Authorities were led on a high-speed chase after being shot at on Thursday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Thomas Suggs, 36, was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, according to an SAPD spokesperson. He was taken into custody and will also be charged for possession of a firearm and evading arrest. More charges may develop.

The incident began on Pleasanton Road and East Petaluma Boulevard on the south side when Suggs reportedly fired at a marked police unit with officers inside.

They chased him at speeds up to 60 mph until they were able to apprehend Suggs near the 100 block of East Formosa.

The victim, who is said to be related to Suggs, has been reported safe. Officers were able to stop Suggs by using a pit maneuver.