SAPD looking for driver involved in hit-and-run along SE Military Drive and Goliad Road

According to an official with SAPD, the driver of white pickup truck drove off after hitting a woman.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place on the city's southeast side Wednesday night. 

First responders were called out to a hit-and-run on SE Military Drive and Goliad Road around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. 

At the scene, crews found a woman who was hit by a white pickup truck.

According to an officer at the scene, the driver of the pickup truck drove off after hitting the woman. 

The hit-and-run victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

The investigation continues. 