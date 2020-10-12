SAPD looking for driver involved in hit-and-run along SE Military Drive and Goliad Road

According to an official with SAPD, the driver of white pickup truck drove off after hitting a woman.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place on the city's southeast side Wednesday night.

First responders were called out to a hit-and-run on SE Military Drive and Goliad Road around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, crews found a woman who was hit by a white pickup truck.

According to an officer at the scene, the driver of the pickup truck drove off after hitting the woman.

The hit-and-run victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.