SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they have found a body on the city's far south side Tuesday morning—at least the 11th body found in 15 days in the San Antonio region.

SAPD says the unidentified body was discovered near Applewhite and Mauermann.

Chief William McManus spoke at the scene, referencing an 8 a.m. call of an abandoned black Ford pick-up truck Tuesday.

Police found a deceased man in the back of the truck. A medical examiner on the scene said it appears to be a homicide.

The man, SAPD says, appears to be in his 50s. Police reported being unsure of the motive and the truck could have been parked there for a "couple days."

"I do not want to alarm the public by saying these murders are connected," McManus said, referencing the other as-yet-unidentified bodies found this month and still being investigated.

The victims in three of those investigations have yet to be identified, and arrests have yet to be made in four of them.

Check back with KENS5.com for updates.