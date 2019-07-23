SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they have found and are investigating a body on the city's far south side Tuesday morning—at least the 11th body found in 15 days in the San Antonio region.

SAPD says the unidentified body was discovered near Applewhite and Mauermann.

Chief William McManus said an officer found the body when responding to the area around 8 a.m. after reports came in of an abandoned Ford pickup truck. After determining the vehicle was not stolen, the officer returned to check the VIN number of the vehicle, which is when he discovered the body of a man in the bed.

According to McManus, a medical examiner on the scene said it appears to be a homicide. He was only able to identify the victim as a male "maybe in his 50s." There was some "trauma to the torso of the body" as well, but a cause of death won't be officially determined until later.

The SAPD chief also said the truck could have been parked in the area for "a couple day," adding it's too early to determine a motive.

"I do not want to alarm the public by even intimating that these murders have been connected," McManus said, referencing the other as-yet-unidentified bodies found this month and still being investigated. "As far as we know right now, everything points to the fact that they are not. If that were the case, I’d be the first one to let you know."

The victims in three of those other investigations revolving around other found bodies have yet to be identified, and arrests have yet to be made in four of them.

