SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Police are investigating after two men were found dead near the railroad tracks off the 1300 block of Thorain.

Authorities said the deaths are suspicious.

According to San Antonio Police, they received a report around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning from a caller walking along the railroad tracks who discovered the bodies.

Police said a preliminary investigation found no trauma to either body.

Authorities said the two men are Hispanic and in their late 20’s to early 30’s. They don’t have any details on where the men are from or how they got to the area.

The two victims were sent to the Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed.

Homicide detectives are still investigating.