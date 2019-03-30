SAN ANTONIO — Officers with SAPD are investigating a shooting that occurred on the northwest side in the 4100 block of Willowbrook Drive.

According to SAPD spokesman Carlos Ortiz, a Hispanic man in his 70s is deceased.

Ortiz shared with KENS 5 that someone from inside the house called police to tell them that the victim was dead from a gunshot wound.

A Hispanic man in his 40s, who officers believe may be responsible for the shooting, is in custody at this time.

The suspect and witnesses who were at the home were taken to the station to be investigated.

Homicide detectives are investigating the crime scene. A motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more details.