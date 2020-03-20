SAN ANTONIO — A big rig driver made it out safely after the cab of his truck went off an overpass early Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of I-37 at Pecan Valley Drive around midnight.

Police say the driver lost control due to wind and wet roads and his truck jack-knifed. Then, his cab nearly went over the overpass over Pecan Valley Drive, but stopped short of falling off, leaving it hanging off of the bridge.

The driver was not injured, but I-37 was shut down for more than three hours while hazmat crews cleaned up the fuel spill and removed the truck.

This was the first in a series of four unrelated big rig crashes overnight and early Friday morning.

