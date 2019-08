SAN ANTONIO — A husband and wife were sitting in their vehicle behind an apartment complex when a car pulled up behind them and fired shots into their vehicle, police said.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Sunday on Wurzbach Road near Leon Valley.

Authorities said the woman drove to the Circle K on Wurzbach and called for help.

The husband was shot twice in the torso and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police did not say whether the suspect was caught.