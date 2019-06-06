San Antonio Police want in on the mobile security community of Ring’s Neighbor App. Police announced a partnership with Ring on Thursday.

“This collaboration provides our officers and detectives yet another resource in our effort to improve the quality of life for the residents of San Antonio,” Chief William McManus said.

The Neighbors App is a free download. In fact, users don’t have to own Ring or any other surveillance system to join.

Police are encouraging people to take part to report crime and keep up with it in their community.

“If there’s an individual at midnight knocking on doors you can upload that video and let your neighbors know what’s going,” Sgt. Michelle Ramos said.

Ramos said she’s been using the app. The information position on Neighbors is voluntary. Posts cover missing dogs, police presence in a neighborhood, suspicious individuals ringing doorbells and people committing crimes.

“By working together, we can create safer communities,” McManus said.

Police can also use the app to alert communities on everything from missing children to suspects on the loose in their community.

Download the free app here: https://download.ring.com/sanantonio