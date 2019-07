SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman are recovering this morning after being run over by a motorcycle Monday night.

According to officials with SAPD, the pair were riding a motorcycle in the 5200 block of Gaiwan Drive on the city's northeast side when they were hit by a station wagon around 9:50 p.m.

The driver of the station wagon reportedly ran away from the scene following the crash.

Meanwhile, the victims were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.