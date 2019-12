SAN ANTONIO — A driver was suspected of being under the influence and crashing into a police cruiser the morning after Christmas.

The accident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning on Thousand Oaks.

Police say an officer was pulled over and dealing with another accident when the suspected drunk driver crashed into her police cruiser.

The officer was not hurt. Police say the suspect had just left the "The Well" bar. That driver was taken into custody.