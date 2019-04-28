SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner and his brother worked together to take down a suspected car burglar on the northeast side Saturday night, according to police.

Police say around 11:30 p.m., the homeowner walked outside his home on Hillsboro to go to work. That's when he reportedly found a man in the back seat of his car.

Police say the suspected burglar shot his gun but it barely missed the homeowner. The man's brother heard a gunshot and came out to help.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the brother in the leg. But, the homeowner was still able to hold him down until help arrived.

The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and should be ok.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. He will face two counts of aggravated assault, police say.