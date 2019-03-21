SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were investigating a scene Thursday where a body was reportedly found after someone noticed an odor coming from an apartment in the 1200 block of Fair Avenue.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, it is believed that the body was in the apartment for three to four months and that 'foul play' was involved.

"It is definitely looking more and more like a homicide," Chief McManus said during a press conference.

The victim appeared to be a man in his 40s.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.