SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman died after an accident on west side of San Antonio Thursday night.

Police say the car the woman was in turned left on Ruiz Street from General McMullen around 9:50 p.m. when a truck hit their car.

A 97-year-old woman, identified as Isabel Martinez Muniz, was killed and two other women in the car were injured.

The truck's driver was not hurt.

Police are still investigating.