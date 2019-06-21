SAN ANTONIO — A little girl was shot twice outside her home on the west side Thursday night and investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officers were called out to the 1300 block of Allende Drive, near South General McMullen and Castroville Road around 10:30 p.m.

Police say an 8-year-old girl was found with two gunshot wounds, one to each leg. Her parents reportedly told police a dark sedan drove by and someone in the car started shooting.

The girl was rushed to University Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

No one has been arrested yet.