SAN ANTONIO — SAPD has confirmed that Arianna Rios, 7, is no longer missing.

She was originally reported missing Thursday evening following her disappearance from the 400 block of N. San Ignacio.

Original:

The family of Arianna Rios is desperate to find the 7-year-old girl who went missing from the city's west side Thursday night.

Arianna was last seen in the 400 block of N. San Ignacio.

Her family says they became worried when she went outside and never returned.

At the time of her disappearance, Arianna was seen wearing a white top, pink tights, and grey shoes.

She stands at 4 feet tall, weighs around 50 pounds, and has brown eyes and long straight brown hair.

Police are unsure if she went somewhere on her own or if someone took her.

Call SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210)-207-7660 with any information.