SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy after he was reportedly last seen on the east side Sunday.

The San Antonio Police Department said Joel Jimenez has brown eyes, brown hair and weighs around 45 pounds.

He was last seen in the 600 block of J Street.

SAPD said he has straight hair in a fade, has half of a top front tooth missing and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with blue stripes on sleeves, black shorts and black slide sandals.

If you have seen him, or have any information on his possible whereabouts, please contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

