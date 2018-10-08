SAN ANTONIO - Three men were arrested and charged in connection with a deadly road rage shooting on Fourth of July.

San Antonio police arrested Lonnie and Christian Ellison around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They are accused of murder and aggravated assault.

A third man, Jordan Davis, also faces those charges.

22-year-old Jesus Garcia was killed in the shooting, and two others were injured.

On July 4, the San Antonio Police Department said three men were riding in a white SUV when they started shooting at another car in the 2700 block of Castroville Road.

SAPD investigators believe those involved knew each other, and it's reportedly possible they were meeting for a drug deal.

