SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say an altercation between two sisters-in-law escalated to violence, resulting in one of them being fatally shot.

SAPD Chief William McManus said that after a physical altercation in the front yard, the dispute continued inside a home on the 1000 block of Grand River Street. At some point the suspect, identified only as a 39-year-old woman, grabbed a gun and shot the 39-year-old victim, killing her.

Three children were inside the home at the time, authorities say, including two 11-year-old boys and a 7-year-old girl.

McManus said the investigation is ongoing, with police evaluating it from all possible angles.