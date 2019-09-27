The Harris County Sheriff deputy who was shot during a traffic stop and later died Friday was a 10-year veteran with a "heart of gold."

Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot in the 14000 block of Willancy Court at West Road on Friday, near Highway 6 and the Northwest Freeway. Dhaliwal was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where he later died at the hospital, sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

“He was a hero, a respected member of the community and a trailblazer,” Gonzalez said.

Dhaliwal was in his early 40s, married and a father of three.

Gonzalez said Dhaliwal was a well-liked and respected deputy who was a leader with the department.

“For me, personally, I’m heartbroken because he’s a personal friend of mine,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, Dhaliwal helped bring an 18-wheeler filled with resources to help the community recover.

David Cuevas, president of the Harris County Deputies’ Organization, called Dhaliwal a pillar in the community.

“He’s as great as they come,” Cuevas said. “This is a very trying time, it’s very tough on us, but we’re going to continue to do our jobs.”

Former Harris County Sheriff and current Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia recruited Dhaliwal to the sheriff’s office. Garcia called Dhaliwal a “consummate public servant you’d want and expect to see in uniform.”

“He had a heart of gold. … He treated his brothers and sisters in law enforcement as brothers and sisters; he thought of them before he thought of himself,” Garcia said. “He thought of the broader community before he thought of himself.”

Dhaliwal, a Sikh American, was the first member of the Sikh community to join the Harris County Sheirff’s Office. In 2015, he received national attention when he became the first Texas deputy approved to wear his turbin and beard while in uniform. Both represent the Sikh's articles of faith and commitment to equality, service and justice.

Gonzalez said because of Dhaliwal stepping forward to join the department, fellow Sikh Americans followed him.

Also in 2015, after a fellow deputy was killed, Dhaliwal started the #BlueHouston hashtag as a way for the community to show its support for fallen deputy Darren Goforth and all law enforcement. Goforth was shot and killed as he left a gas station in northwest Harris County.

“Just show your support for police officers—that’s all we want,” Dhaliwal said after Goforth’s death.

Dhaliwal said in 2015 Goforth “is one of the reasons I am in uniform today.”