SAN ANTONIO — When driving down south Laredo Street you’ll pass what many call “produce row."

These businesses are bulk suppliers that help to keep our stores' shelves full.

But with the coronavirus pandemic hitting the city some consumers have cut out the middle man, and instead are driving straight to the supplier.

“In our industry obviously it’s very contingent on the restaurant business and people eating out and what have you," River City Produce, Partner, Nando Gonzalez said. “It’s definitely been an interesting couple of weeks.”

River City Produce seeing an influx of people using their drive-thru to get their hands on items they can’t find in stores.

“The tomatoes were a great price today,” customer, Sarah Platt said. “I haven’t seen them this good of quality for sure.”

Their bulk produce and super packs offering your basic staples like potatoes, onions, and a variety of fruits.

“It was wonderful, I mean what else can you ask for except to dive up and get a box of vegetables that you want and they just put it in your car," customer Lynann Lawrence said.

For Lynann Lawrence it's also another way to get items on her list while avoiding large crowds.

“That just saves you from having to be that much longer in the store," Lawrence said.

Lawrence buying in bulk and keeping those more susceptible to the virus in mind.

“Like for me if I did buy the box I have neighbors, well one some are kind of elderly, so whatever I didn’t use I would share with them that way they don’t have to get out," Lawrence said.

Moments of neighbors helping neighbors, sprouting more and more during these uncertain times.

“There was a man that came in and he bought a box and he told the ladies I want to pay it forward, and he bought a box for the next first responded that comes in," Gonzalez said. “More so than anything I think when you have situations like this I think every community kind of comes together and we have been very blessed and kind of fortunate in that regard.