SAN SABA, Texas — San Saba's grocery store is now open again and at a new location a mere four days after a fire destroyed the original location.

San Saba Fire-Rescue and area volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at Lowe's Market, the small town's only full service grocery store, which was left destroyed just over a week ago.

Four days after the fire, San Saba residents can now visit the new Lowe's Market at its new location in town.