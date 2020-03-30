SAN SABA, Texas — San Saba's grocery store is now open again and at a new location a mere four days after a fire destroyed the original location.
San Saba Fire-Rescue and area volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at Lowe's Market, the small town's only full service grocery store, which was left destroyed just over a week ago.
Four days after the fire, San Saba residents can now visit the new Lowe's Market at its new location in town.
Also on KCENTV.com
- Central Texas COVID-19 live updates | Leon County reports first case
- Waco Chuck E. Cheese mascot upset he can't work
- Free Doritos Locos Tacos for one day only, Taco Bell announces
- Country legend Joe Diffie, 61, dies from COVID-19 complications
- H-E-B donating 500,000 meals to Texas food banks