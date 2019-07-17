SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of shooting four people in north San Antonio Tuesday is wanted in connection to a Louisiana robbery that took place in April.

24-year-old Kwenton Terrell Thomas was taken into custody after allegedly shooting four people in a parking lot along San Pedro near the North Star Mall.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Thomas took off running and got four blocks away before he was caught.

KENS 5 has confirmed that Thomas is also wanted in connection to a pawn shop robbery in Jackson Parish, Louisiana.

According to the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department, four individuals broke into a pawnshop in April. The suspects took several firearms from the shop, according to the sheriff's department.

Three juveniles were arrested in connection to the robbery, but a fourth suspect, believed to be Thomas, evaded custody.

Most of the property taken from the pawnshop was recovered, according to JPSD, but it is believed that Thomas still had some of the stolen items on him.

One of the victims in Tuesday's shooting is battling life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators were at the scene for about three hours. One of their challenges was finding the gun used in the shooting.

No connection has been made between the gun used in Tuesday's shooting and the firearms stolen in the pawnshop robbery.

Thomas faces five charges of aggravated assault in connection to Tuesday's shooting. He will face extradition to Louisiana following the outcome of those charges.