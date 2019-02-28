SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are investigating the city's first traffic fatality of 2019.

On Thursday, Feb. 28 at approximately 2:22 a.m., San Marcos police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a fatal traffic collision in the 300 block of Staples Road.

At the scene, police found a black Harley Davidson motorcycle had run into a Texas Disposal Systems garbage truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, 45-year-old Armando Puentes of the Redwood Community, was killed as a result of the crash. Justice of the Peace Joann Prado ordered an autopsy.

Through preliminary investigation with the Collision Investigation Team (CIT), police determined the garbage truck was blocking the roadway while it was dumping a large trash dumpster. Investigators believe Puentes collided with the truck and sustained injuries that led to his death.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.

CIT is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call San Marcos Police Department Commander Christopher Tureaud at (512) 754 2201.

