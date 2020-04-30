SAN MARCOS, Texas — Officer Justin Mueller was discharged from the Ascension Seton Hays hospital on Wednesday, April 29, and Officer Franco Stewart was discharged on Thursday, April 30, after being treated for gunshot wounds from an ambush on April 18.

Mueller, Officer Justin Putnam and Stewart all responded to a domestic disturbance on April 18. The alleged shooter, identified as 46-year-old Alfredo Perez Delacruz, ambushed the officers as they responded, according to the San Marcos Police Department. Officer Putnam was shot and killed. Delacruz allegedly shot and injured Mueller and Stewart before shooting himself.

RELATED:

'About this well.' Officer injured in San Marcos ambush is responsive, texting with friends

Officer injured in San Marcos shooting recovering well, responding to family and friends

San Marcos PD interim chief identifies officer killed, 2 officers injured in active shooter situation

Ascension Seton Hays staff gave both officers a hero salute as they were discharged, with nurses, doctors and support staff lining the halls with signs and cheering in appreciation.

The SMPD shared photos of Officer Mueller's departure from the hospital on Facebook and Twitter. They welcomed their, "hero [who] came home from the hospital."

"His shift was there to greet him at the hospital doors and escorted his vehicle past the police station, where SMPD, many local public safety entities and the City of San Marcos staff were there to greet him with cheers, applause and homemade signs," SMPD said. "It was a beautiful moment of love and solidarity among the SMPD family."

PHOTOS: Injured San Marcos police officers released from hospital Officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart Officer Justin Mueller was discharged on Wednesday. Officer Franco Stewart was discharged on Thursday. Officer Justin Mueller was discharged on Wednesday. Officer Franco Stewart was discharged on Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: Friends reflect on injured San Marcos police officer

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: These Austin-area restaurants are reopening for dine-in on Friday, May 1

How opening businesses again will impact your unemployment | Q&A with Texas Workforce Commission

LIST: Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor plan to reopen campuses in the fall