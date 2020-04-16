AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on April 14.

A man is out on bail after he was arrested for racing on a highway involving serious bodily injury on Tuesday.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, Joel Lamont Torres, 21, and a passenger were racing another vehicle on Southbound Interstate Highway 35. Police said the vehicle came off the highway just past the Posey Road exit and hit a dirt pile that launched the vehicle over 100 feet before starting to roll.

Police said the vehicle stopped rolling on the Posey Road cutoff at the access road.

Torres' passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was launched approximately 70-feet past where the vehicle came to rest, according to police.

“Preliminary roadway evidence puts the [vehicle] at 81 MPH just prior to launching over the dirt piles,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett. “Witnesses put the vehicle at over 100 mph on IH-35.”

The passenger experienced major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition, according to Klett.

Torres was arrested after being dismissed from the hospital but was released after he made a $15,000 bail.

