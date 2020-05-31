Police give unlawful assembly order in Downtown San Diego near Broadway, arrests made

SDPD officers used tear gas and flash-bang grenades against protesters because of what they called escalating violence.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department on Sunday used tear gas and flash-bang grenades against protesters and issued an unlawful assembly order in the area of Broadway downtown because of what they called escalating violence.

The police made a number of arrests in the wake of the violence against officers, who were hit with rocks and water bottles.

As of 4 p.m., SDPD continued to try and get the crowd to disperse and said some protesters continued to throw objects and commit vandalism.

The mostly peaceful march through downtown San Diego and onto a portion of Interstate 5 to demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was winding down at the Hall of Justice, but some protesters were refusing to leave the area.

Just before 3 p.m., SDPD reported on Twitter that there was an aggressive crowd at State Street and Broadway throwing objects at officers. They also said officers were having rocks and bottles thrown at them at Front Street and Broadway and said the cop cars had also been vandalized.

Downtown San Diego / Barrio Logan Protests 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

The County of San Diego has proclaimed a state of emergency as of Sunday afternoon and requested for Gov. Gavin Newsom to also proclaim a state of emergency and take other actions to help San Diego.

At 1:37 p.m., the crowd was reportedly thinning out after several hours of marching, chanting and carrying signs.



The San Diego Police Department said on Twitter, "One group has made it back to the Hall of Justice safely. Large group at our headquarters has moved to the intersection as requested. Thank you all!!"



Then at 2 p.m., the police said on Twitter, "100-200 protestors are throwing rocks and bottles at our officers at 300 Broadway. Let's remain calm."



And later, the police said, "Rocks and bottles have stopped. No force used by SDPD. Protestors left the area. Numerous groups walking in different parts of the downtown area. Motorists are advised to be careful and stay clear if possible to ensure everyone's safety."

At 2:38 p.m., police said, "Aggressive crowd at State/Broadway. Throwing objects at our officers."



Then at 3:19 p.m., police said: "Unlawful assembly order being given in the area of Broadway. We are asking everyone to disperse immediately due to the escalation of violence by the protesters."

Earlier on Sunday, several hundred protesters marched onto southbound Interstate 5 after walking through downtown streets.



CHP officers stopped traffic on both the northbound and southbound I-5 downtown at 12:30 p.m.

Another group of protesters also lined the street blocking Logan Avenue at Cesar Chavez Parkway near Chicano Park.

Coronado Bridge was closed in both directions. All traffic closures were issued until further notice.



At one point, the crowd kneeled under a bridge as officers tried to stop the protesters from moving south before the Imperial Avenue exit. Officers tried to get the protesters to exit the freeway on Imperial Avenue. Organizers of the protest march tried to lead the crowd off the freeway, but some in the crowd refused to follow.



The protesters eventually exited the freeway and tried to cross the Coronado Bridge, but police stopped all vehicle traffic both ways and blocked protesters from getting on the bridge. The group then turned around and headed back downtown from Barrio Logan.



Earlier Sunday, protesters marched through downtown San Diego, starting at the Hall of Justice, and ending up at San Diego Police Department headquarters before they entered the I-5 freeway.