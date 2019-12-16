SAN DIEGO — The world isn't always made for tall people. When you're a 6'8", 330-pound police officer, getting into your squad car can be a little tricky sometimes. Yes, Officer James Burnett of the San Diego Police Department is the height of an NBA player.

For reference, News 8's Steve Price is 5'11":

Burnett has been with the department for six years and says he enjoys his job.

Earlier this month, the department poked fun at the officer's height on Twitter. The post went viral.

"I just don't fit into them," said Burnett. "My legs are really long. They go up to the dashboard. We tried moving the cage back. My legs were still too long."

Fortunately, Burnett usually drives an SUV with more leg space.

His height has come in handy.

"They were having a terrible time with this guy inside a church that was refusing to leave and I was the third unit to arrive on scene and right when I walked in, they had pepper spray out and [were] getting ready to pepper spray [him] because he wasn't going along with the program and the door was 6'7". So, I had to go under, duck in the door and the guy looked at me and is like 'I'll leave' and just walked out."