SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are out of this world!

No, seriously.

The Silver and Black will be well represented in outer space thanks to NASA Astronaut Lt. Col. Andrew Morgan.

On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, with a San Antonio Spurs jersey in tow, Morgan blasted off at 11:28 a.m. to spend nine months living and working aboard the International Space Station.

Morgan who is also a colonel and physician in the U.S. Army is a fan of the Spurs because of the work they do with wounded warriors, as well as the team's strong values.

In a video posted by the San Antonio Spurs on Twitter, Morgan said, "When you look at the team's history and you look at the reputation that the team has and its performance on the court, there's no doubt in my mind that that's rooted in the values of the culture of the team and rooted in the culture of San Antonio."

During his trip, Morgan will be doing a variety of experiments and performing maintenance both inside the ISS and conducting multiple spacewalks to maintain the outside of the ISS.

Morgan is set to return to Earth in February of 2020.